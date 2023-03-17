KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.25

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 15871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.07. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 million, a PE ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.69.

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

