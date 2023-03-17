Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $442.08 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Kava has a total market cap of $442.08 million and $30.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,496,617 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.