Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,766. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Kamada by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,105,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Kamada by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,970,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

