K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$330.53 million, a PE ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.53 and a 52 week high of C$34.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

