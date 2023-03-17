jvl associates llc Sells 664 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

jvl associates llc lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 9.0% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 31,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 60,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

IJR traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.61. 5,061,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

