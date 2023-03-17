jvl associates llc Sells 13,701 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

jvl associates llc lowered its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the period. Mercantile Bank makes up 1.1% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 4.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MBWM traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading

