JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $73.42 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00003985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $73.42 million and $220,510.31 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 69,682,952 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

