JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 316 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 318.50 ($3.88). 195,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 254,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($3.99).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 338.09. The firm has a market cap of £263.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 3.42 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -878.05%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan China Growth & Income

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

In other news, insider Aditya Sehgal bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,375.38). In other news, insider Aditya Sehgal bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,375.38). Also, insider Joanne Wong purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £1,796.76 ($2,189.84). 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

