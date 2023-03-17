JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 655

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 655 ($7.98) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($9.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.63) to GBX 765 ($9.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 723.33 ($8.82).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 570 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 501 ($6.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 690.40 ($8.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 626.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 596.07.

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Phoenix Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,988.51%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Shott purchased 107,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £646,710.54 ($788,190.79). Over the last three months, insiders bought 107,499 shares of company stock valued at $64,716,423. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.