JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YY. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of YY stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. JOYY has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 4.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 6.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

