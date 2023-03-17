JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YY. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.
JOYY Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of YY stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. JOYY has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54.
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
