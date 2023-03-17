Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Major Shareholder Kevin C. Tang Acquires 65,701 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 824.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Jounce Therapeutics

JNCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Stories

