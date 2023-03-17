Jonathan I. Lieber Purchases 5,000 Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) insider Jonathan I. Lieber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Rallybio Stock Performance
Rallybio stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 35,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $184.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -1.95. Rallybio Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.89.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Rallybio Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rallybio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RLYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Rallybio
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).
See Also
