Jonathan I. Lieber Purchases 5,000 Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) insider Jonathan I. Lieber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rallybio Stock Performance

Rallybio stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 35,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $184.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -1.95. Rallybio Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Rallybio Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 381,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

RLYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

See Also

