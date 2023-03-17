Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Raised to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.83.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $16.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. Joint has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.79 million, a P/E ratio of 201.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Joint

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 40,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,570,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,567,670.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 2,529,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,366,000 after buying an additional 134,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 345,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Joint by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 36,626 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.