John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,544,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.