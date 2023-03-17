JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $507.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.64. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -356.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

Further Reading

