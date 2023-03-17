JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLTGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $507.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.64. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -356.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

Further Reading

