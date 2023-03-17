JMP Securities Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.29.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.19. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $202.86.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Seagen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.