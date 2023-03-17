J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,642. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.53. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,699,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,329,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.