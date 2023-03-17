Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $5.83. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,125 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.37%.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.
