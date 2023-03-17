Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $5.83. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,125 shares changing hands.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

