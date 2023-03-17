Jet Protocol Trading 15.8% Lower This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and $137,525.28 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00031476 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003786 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00204268 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,467.71 or 1.00099768 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01169754 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $142,929.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

