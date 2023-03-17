Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,145.74

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.93 million and $144,145.74 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00032039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021767 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00210601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,019.65 or 1.00028805 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01183648 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $146,636.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

