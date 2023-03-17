Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 495 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.03). Approximately 6,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493 ($6.01).
Jersey Electricity Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 502.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 512.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of £57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.26.
Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Jersey Electricity
Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.
