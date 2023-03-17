Jeffrey J. Scherman Sells 44,551 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey J. Scherman sold 44,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $17,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bright Health Group Stock Down 13.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $0.31 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.20. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 131.93%. The firm had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bright Health Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 393.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
