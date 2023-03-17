Jefferies Financial Group Trims Aimia (TSE:AIM) Target Price to C$5.25

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s current price.

Aimia Price Performance

Shares of AIM stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.33. 127,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,683. The firm has a market cap of C$280.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 83.58 and a quick ratio of 83.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.74. Aimia has a 1-year low of C$3.29 and a 1-year high of C$5.59.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.