Jefferies Financial Group Trims Aimia (TSE:AIM) Target Price to C$5.25

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s current price.
Aimia Price Performance
Shares of AIM stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.33. 127,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,683. The firm has a market cap of C$280.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 83.58 and a quick ratio of 83.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.74. Aimia has a 1-year low of C$3.29 and a 1-year high of C$5.59.
Aimia Company Profile
