Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($31.69) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($29.86) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.10) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.95) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,892.86 ($35.26).

Shares of DPLM traded up GBX 92 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,728 ($33.25). The company had a trading volume of 1,094,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,168. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,022 ($36.83). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,807.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,679.32. The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,686.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

