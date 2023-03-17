Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €17.70 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €17.70 ($19.03) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVK. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EVK opened at €18.78 ($20.19) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.01. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.