JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $69.43.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of JD.com

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $7,145,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $68,015,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $10,440,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.