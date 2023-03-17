JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,645 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 3.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.