JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,985 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 2.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.62. 286,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

