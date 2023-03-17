JCIC Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Brookfield makes up 1.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 1,505,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

