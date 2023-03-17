Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

JGGC stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

