Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JACK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.1 %

JACK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.73. 214,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,907 shares of company stock valued at $440,935. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

