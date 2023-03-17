Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Update

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Jabil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JBL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,562 shares of company stock valued at $14,936,641 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 779,379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,083 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,187,000 after purchasing an additional 551,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

