J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $171.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $217.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $144,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $100,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after buying an additional 417,218 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.