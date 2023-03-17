ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Down 8.2% in February

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 691,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 752,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

ITT Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,526. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

