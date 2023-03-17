Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 28,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 43,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Itafos Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a market cap of C$307.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -1.09.

About Itafos

(Get Rating)

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.