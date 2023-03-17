iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $268.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.