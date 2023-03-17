iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DVY opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

