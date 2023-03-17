iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.