iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $235.83. 155,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.72. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

