iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lifted by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 7.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Single Point Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $32,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $217.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.29. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

