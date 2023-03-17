iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 14,120 shares.The stock last traded at $42.22 and had previously closed at $42.72.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $895.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

