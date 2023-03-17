iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Shares Down 1.9%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.47 and last traded at $46.94. Approximately 440,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 700,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.