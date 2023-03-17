iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Cut by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,342 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. 11,624,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,709,074. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

