iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Reduced by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

