iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. 9,777,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,593,643. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

