iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) is Polianta Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Polianta Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 232.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 144,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 101,044 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 601,515 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. 252,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.16.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.