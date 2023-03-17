iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 198,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 98,964 shares.The stock last traded at $52.57 and had previously closed at $53.15.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,570 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

