iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,359,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 1,130,730 shares.The stock last traded at $86.42 and had previously closed at $87.57.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 48,563.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

