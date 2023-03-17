iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,688 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 26.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.58. 3,977,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,780. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $108.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

