iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. 3,635,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,952. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

